What happens next after Donald Trump's inauguration? The first 100 days of new US president

Chris Graham, Ruth Sherlock, Charlotte Krol, Juliet Eysenck

The eyes of the world will be on America on Saturday as Donald Trump is sworn in as the country's 45th president.

But what will happen in the 100 days after Trump's inauguration? And will he deliver on all the promises he made during the election campaign?

A very busy first day

Donald Trump has promised that as president, he will honour the pledge stitched into his white and red baseball caps: Make America Great Again.

With him in the White House, Trump said, his supporters are going to "win so big" they will soon be "sick of winning".

When it came to mapping out the details of his first days in office, the president-elect was no less extravagant.

It is customary in American presidential elections for a candidate to sets out a vision, but ever keen to be "the greatest", Trump slashed the timeline of his proposals from 100 days to one.

At an address delivered in historic Gettysburg in October last year, Trump laid out a "contract with the American people" that would begin with a "very busy first day".

That first day won't be Friday, or even Saturday. In an interview with The Times, Trump said he would get down to work after the weekend. "...[D]ay one - which I will consider to be Monday as opposed to Friday or Saturday. Right? I mean my day one is gonna be Monday because I don't want to be signing and get it mixed up with lots of celebration," Trump said, according to a transcript of the interview.

Immigration

Trump's rhetoric on immigration came to define his presidential campaign.

But since the election, he has quietly dropped his call to remove all undocumented immigrants from the US, a move that, aside from being so impractical it might be impossible, experts warned would damage the US economy by taking too many people out of the labour market.

Instead, in his first televised interview after winning the election in November, he vowed to immediately deport up to three million illegal immigrants with criminal records in one of his first acts as president.

The president-elect also hinted that he is prepared to water down his plans to build a "beautiful" giant wall on the border with Mexico, admitting that it may in fact be part wall and part fence.

Plans are already under way to start work on the project. The incoming president will reportedly ask Congress to finance construction of a wall along the southern border as early as April.

House Republicans and the incoming administration would not have to seek authorisation for the wall, according to CNN. Instead, they would use a 2006 law signed by former President George W. Bush that authorised the construction of 700 miles-plus of "physical barrier" on the southern border.

Dishonest media says Mexico won't be paying for the wall if they pay a little later so the wall can be built more quickly. Media is fake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Trump still says Mexico would end up paying for it in the future.

Reform Washington

Donald Trump has promised to "drain the swamp" of big money Washington politics.

In one of his most popular campaign pitches, he has said he will "reduce the corrupting influence of special interests".

Speaking in Gettysburg, at the site where in 1863 Abraham Lincoln delivered his famous speech to unite Americans, Trump sought to mimic the legendary leader, promising to reinstate a government "of, by and for the people".

His day one reforms include a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on all members of congress and a five-year ban on White House and Congressional officials becoming lobbyists after they leave government service.

In an effort to shrink the size of government the nominee called for a hiring freeze on all federal employees to reduce its workforce through attrition (exempting military, public safety, and public health).

Newt Gingrich suggested shortly after the election that Trump would not prioritise his campaign promise to "drain the swamp" - only to row back a day later by saying his statement was "a big boo-boo".

I goofed. Draining the swamp is in, @realDonaldTrump is going to do it, and the alligators should be worried. #DTS https://t.co/nCHs61gpve pic.twitter.com/OCO7eaSKvk — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 22, 2016

Trade

A Trump presidency would break from the traditional Republican commitment to free trade, imposing a set of protectionist policies to close America's economic borders.

He will immediately announce his intention to "renegotiate" the North American Free Trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

He would cancel participation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a controversial trade arrangement with 12 countries.

The pact aims to deepen economic ties between these nations, slashing tariffs and fostering trade to boost growth. But critics argue that it will also intensify competition between countries' labour forces.

Foreign policy

Donald Trump has said that as president he may not guarantee protection to fellow Nato countries who come under attack.

In an interview just before the Republican convention last year Trump said America would help only if that country had fulfilled its "obligations" within the alliance.

It marked the first time in post-World War Two era that a candidate for president suggested putting conditions on America's defence of its key allies.

Advocating an ultra "America first" view of the world Trump has also threatened to withdraw troops from Europe and Asia if those allies fail to pay more for American protection.

Trump has flip-flopped on key issues including Syria. As candidate, he implied that he saw Bashar al-Assad, the country's dictator, as the lesser evil when compared with US-backed rebel opposition groups, some of whom have Islamist leanings. He also promised to "bomb the hell" out of the Isis.

Last month, he said his administration would build "safe zones" to try to help civilians trapped in Syria's bloody conflict, an idea that President Barack Obama said would be too hard to enforce.

What does seem clear is that countries will be monitoring his Twitter feed for indications of any shift in policies. South Korea has already created a new position in its foreign ministry solely to monitor the new president's tweets.

Trump has also suggested he may lift sanctions against Russia.

"If Russia is really helping us, why would anybody have sanctions?" he said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

China could be on his agenda, although he backtracked on one campaign pledge. Trump has said in the past he would label China a currency manipulator after he takes office. In a recent interview, he said he wouldn't take that step on his first day in the White House. "I would talk to them first," he said. "Certainly they are manipulators," he added. "But I'm not looking to do that." He also said "everything is under negotiation, including (the) One China" policy.

Energy and the environment

In 2012 Trump said: "The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive."

He also previously vowed to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement, while also cutting funding for renewable energy projects.

However, following his election victory, Trump appears to have softened his stance.

In an interview with the New York Times, the president-elect said he now believed there was "some connectivity" between human activity and climate change. He added: "Clean air is vitally important."

On the subject of the Paris agreement he added: "I'm looking at it very closely. I have an open mind to it."

In December 2016, Trump even met with Al Gore, the environmental activist and former US Vice-President.

Gore, who has devoted his time since leaving office to the issue, praised the businessman for what he called a "sincere" discussion.

He said: "I had a lengthy and very productive session with the president-elect. It was a sincere search for areas of common ground. I found it an extremely interesting conversation, and to be continued."

Reform of intelligence agencies

Trump has had a strained relationship with the intelligence community after they alleged Russia interfered in the election and leaks claimed Moscow had lurid material that they could use to blackmail the incoming president.

Sources close to the transition team said the Republican billionaire was making plans to pare back the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, believing that it had become "bloated and politicised", the Wall Street Journal reported.

he CIA would also face restructuring under the plans, according to the newspaper. Staffing levels at its Virginia headquarters would be cut back while more people would be pushed out into field posts around the world.

in the wake of the hacking claims, Trump has said he will form a cyber-review team made up of members of the military, law enforcement and private sector. He wants to audit the security of the federal government's computer systems and strengthen the hacking division of the US military.

Keeping the press at a distance

From the immediate aftermath of the election, Trump has indicated he would prefer to keep the press at arm's length. Tradition dictates that a pool of journalists follows the US president and president-elect to ensure the public has knowledge of his whereabouts. But the president-elect ditched the media a number of times since the election.

He didn't hold a full press conference until more than two months after the election. And during that event, he made clear what he thought of a few organisations, calling Buzzfeed a "a failing pile of garbage" and CNN "fake news". When CNN's White House correspondent attempted to ask a question, Mr Trump repeatedly shut him down, telling him: "Your organisation is terrible. Quiet. He's asking a question, don't be rude. Don't be rude. Your organisation is terrible. I'm not going to give you a question. I'm not going to give you a question."

To avoid the media, the new president will instead communicate via Twitter. Although he indicated during the campaign that he would scale back the use of the social media site, he backtracked this week. "Look, I don't like tweeting. I have other things I could be doing. But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it's my only way that I can counteract," said the Republican president-elect.

Trump's aides had discussed moving media briefings and news conferences out of the small West Wing briefing room to the Old Executive Office Building next door to the White House. They have also considered changing seating assignments, which have long been determined by the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA).

"The press went crazy, so I said, 'Let's not move it.' But some people in the press will not be able to get in," Trump told "Fox & Friends".

"We have so many people that want to go in, so we'll have to just have to pick the people to go into the room - I'm sure other people will be thrilled about that," he said.

Wipe Barack Obama from the history books

During the election campaign, Trump said one of his first actions would be to try and erase the effects of Obama's presidency.

He promised to cancel every "executive action, memorandum and order issued by President Obama".

According to Stephen Moore, an official campaign adviser, the campaign has sought to identify "maybe 25 executive orders" that their candidate could reverse: "Trump spends several hours signing papers - and erases the Obama Presidency," he said.

One major pledge made by Trump during the election campaign was to ask Congress to repeal in full the Affordable Care Act, also known as 'Obamacare', on the first day of his presidency.

Even before he has taken office, the House Republicans have succeeded in passing a measure to start the process of dismantling Obamacare, despite concerns about not having a ready replacement and the potential financial cost of repealing President Barack Obama's landmark health insurance law.

Since the election, the strained relationship between Mr Obama and his successor has fluctuated.

In September 2016, Trump finally accepted that President Obama was born in the United States - ending a bizarre eight-year conspiracy theory.

Trump claimed Obama was born outside the US and was therefore not a legitimate president, while Mr Obama savaged him throughout the campaign as irresponsible and dangerous.

In August 2016, Trump went on the offensive yet again, stating that President Obama was the "founder" of the Islamic State terrorist group.

"In many respects, you know, they honour President Obama," Trump said at a campaign rally outside Fort Lauderdale, Florida. "He is the founder of Isis," he said, repeating the claim three times.

Then, shortly after the election, President Obama had what he described as "an excellent conversation" with Trump inside the White House.

Trump, who has described himself as Obama's "worst nightmare," told the president he was "a very, very good man."

On the campaign trail he repeatedly described him as weak, "a disaster," ineffective and "the most ignorant president in our history."

However, at their meeting after the US election, both men struck a conciliatory note after they met to discuss the transition from one administration to the next.

"We want to do everything we can to help you succeed, because if you succeed we all succeed," said Obama.

Trump said he looked forward to dealing with the president "many, many more times" in future.

The Republican couldn't resist hitting back, though, after Mr Obama suggested in an interview that he would have been able to beat Mr Trump in the election.

Tweeting his response, he said: "President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! - jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc. President Obama campaigned hard (and personally) in the very important swing states, and lost.The voters wanted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

In numbers: Swearing in Donald Trump

• $200m - The estimated cost of the security, parade, balls and concert

• 800,000 people are expected to attend

• 13,000 National Guard troops will be on hand to provide security

• $25,000 will buy an inaugural package with tickets to all the big events

• $24 will get you the cheapest cocktail at the Trump International Hotel, along the parade route

• 584 days between Donald Trump declaring his candidacy and entering the White House

• 9 acts will play across the inauguration, including America's Got Talent star Jackie Evancho

In brief: What Trump has promised to do on his first day in office

• Ask Congress to immediately deliver a full repeal of Obamacare.

• Begin rescinding Obama's executive orders on immigration.

• Begin working on an impenetrable physical wall on the southern border. He has said it is "the single first thing I'll do".

• Learn the difference between Hezbollah and Hamas. Trump admitted to interviewer Hugh Hewitt that he didn't know the difference, but "will know far more than you know within 24 hours after I get the job."

• Get rid of gun-free zones in schools and military bases. "My first day, it gets signed, okay? My first day."

• Move criminal illegal immigrants out of the country. "Day 1, my first hour in office, those people are gone," he shouted at a rally in Arizona.

Twitter diplomacy: Trump's foreign policy tweets

On North Korea

• January 3: North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!

On China

• January 3: China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!

• December 18: We should tell China that we don't want the drone they stole back.- let them keep it!

• December 17: China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters - rips it out of water and takes it to China in unprecedented act.

• December 5: Did China ask us if it was OK to devalue their currency (making it hard for our companies to compete), heavily tax our products going into...their country (the U.S. doesn't tax them) or to build a massive military complex in the middle of the South China Sea? I don't think so!

• December 3: The President of Taiwan CALLED ME today to wish me congratulations on winning the Presidency. Thank you! Interesting how the U.S. sells Taiwan billions of dollars of military equipment but I should not accept a congratulatory call.

On Russian hacking claims:

• January 5: The Democratic National Committee would not allow the FBI to study or see its computer info after it was supposedly hacked by Russia......So how and why are they so sure about hacking if they never even requested an examination of the computer servers? What is going on?

• January 4: The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!

• January 4: Julian Assange said "a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta" - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info!

• December 24: Vladimir Putin said today about Hillary and Dems: "In my opinion, it is humiliating. One must be able to lose with dignity." So true!

• December 12: Can you imagine if the election results were the opposite and WE tried to play the Russia/CIA card. It would be called conspiracy theory!

• December 5: If Russia, or some other entity, was hacking, why did the White House wait so long to act? Why did they only complain after Hillary lost?

On nuclear weapons:

• December 22:The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes

On Israel:

• December 28: We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but.......not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!

• December 24: The big loss yesterday for Israel in the United Nations will make it much harder to negotiate peace.Too bad, but we will get it done anyway!

On the United Nations:

• December 23: As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th.

• December 26: The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!

In quotes: The Trump - Putin relationship

Putin on Trump:

• "He is a very flamboyant man, very talented, no doubt about that... He is an absolute leader of the presidential race, as we see it today. He says that he wants to move to another level of relations, to a deeper level of relations with Russia. How can we not welcome that? Of course we welcome it." - December 2015

Trump on Putin:

• "It is always a great honour to be so nicely complimented by a man so highly respected within his own country and beyond." - December 2015

• "I think I would just get along very well with Putin. I just think so. People say what do you mean? I just think we would." - July 2015

• "I have no relationship with [Putin] other than he called me a genius. He said Donald Trump is a genius and he is going to be the leader of the party and he's going to be the leader of the world or something. He said some good stuff about me... I think I'd have a good relationship with Putin, who knows." - February 2016

• "I have nothing to do with Putin, I have never spoken to him, I don't know anything about him, other than he will respect me." - July 2016

• "I would treat Vladimir Putin firmly, but there's nothing I can think of that I'd rather do than have Russia friendly as opposed to how they are right now so that we can go and knock out Isis together with other people. Wouldn't it be nice if we actually got along?" - July 2016

• "The man has very strong control over a country. It's a very different system and I don't happen to like the system, but certainly, in that system, he's been a leader." - September 2016

• "Well I think when [Putin] called me brilliant, I'll take the compliment, okay?" - September 2016

This article originally appeared on the Daily Telegraph

- Daily Telegraph UK