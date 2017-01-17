Mother of serial killer Joanna Denney cannot believe her daughter killed three men

The mother of a serial killer who stabbed three men to death has told how her daughter turned from a happy young girl into a criminal monster.

Joanna Dennehy is one of only three women to have been handed a "whole life" sentence, alongside Moors murderer Myra Hindley and House of Horrors serial killer Rose West.

Dennehy murdered Lukasz Slaboszewski, 31, Kevin Lee, 48, and John Chapman, 56, before dumping their bodies in ditches near Peterborough in March 2013.

For the first time since their daughter's conviction, her parents Kathleen and Kevin have spoken of their disgust at her crimes.

Her mother said she cannot believe the little girl she brought up could have gone on to commit the killings.

Remembering her daughter when she was younger, she said: "She liked to go to the playground, she was just a happy girl.

"She was very sensitive. If she stood on a worm or something she would be really upset if it died - she used to take them to bed with her. So she was a loving girl.

"She was polite to everybody. Teachers always said that she was a nice girl."





But Dennehy then began missing school, drinking, taking drugs and seeing an older man.

Her mother added: "We just wanted her to finish and have some kind of education, and a decent life but she didn't want to know, and neither did he. It just escalated from that."

Continued below.

Related Content Your views: Readers' letters Gigi Foster: Universal basic income - the most dangerous idea of 2016 Man sought after New Year's assault in Auckland CBD

Her father Kevin said: "Everybody says your child has a bad period of time, is unruly, so we just thought, well, that's it she's going to leave home at 15 come back at 18 or 20.'

The parents now say they want nothing to do with their daughter and will not see her.

Her mother said: "For me, she doesn't exist any more because she's destroyed people. I would never want anything to do with her because she's not my Jo.

"The girl that killed those people is not my daughter. My daughter's that nice 14-year-old that never came home."

Dennehy tried to kill two more men in a random act of violence following her three murders.

She later pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

After she was arrested, Dennehy told a psychiatrist she had started killing to "see how it would feel, to see if I was as cold as I thought I was ... then it just got more-ish."

Dennehy, was handed the "life means life" sentence at the Old Bailey in February 2014. The judge branded her a "cruel, calculating, selfish and manipulative" serial killer.

- Daily Mail