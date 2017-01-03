Shocking moment furious woman rams into van after catching her husband with younger woman

By Ollie Gillman

A jealous wife who found her husband with a younger woman has been accused of ramming his van off the road before smashing into his lover's vehicle too.

Shocking dashcam footage shows a dark blue Ford Ranger driving into a Ford Transit van and forcing it off a road near Crowdy Head, New South Wales.

Witnesses claim they then saw a "disgruntled wife" drive the same vehicle into a car owned by a younger woman who had parked up at a nearby surf club, the Daily Mail reports.

"The wife found her hubby down the road with another girlfriend and she's rammed him in his car," a police source told Daily Mail Australia.

A fracas is alleged to have broken out between the man, his wife and his lover in a nearby car park.

No one was injured but both a Ford Ranger and Ford Transit van were found damaged nearby as was a yellow Kia.

Police were called about 1pm on December 30 and a 58-year-old woman was arrested.

She was taken to Taree Police Station and was released without charge pending further investigation.

A 57-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman - believed to be the owner of the Kia - spoke to police at the scene but were not arrested.

A police source told Daily Mail Australia that the incident was "domestic".

A witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said the woman drove her 4x4 "head-on" into the husband's girlfriend's car.

The witness also claimed the wife assaulted both her husband and his mistress after they got out of their cars.

- Daily Mail