Fiji hit by magnitude 7.2 earthquake, tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 struck 284 kilometres off the coast of Fiji at 10.52, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The National Weather service Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, said the quake occurred south of Fiji.

"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300km of the earthquake epicentre.''

People living on coastal areas were being warned to stay alert for any information and to follow instructions from national and local authorities.

A second notice put out by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre just after 11.30m NZT said tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1m above the tide level were possible for some coasts of Fiji.

"For all other areas covered by this product ... no tsunami threat is expected.''

There is no tsunami threat for New Zealand, Civil Defence says.

​A Kiwi Red Cross staff member in Fiji says they're evacuating the office because of the tsunami warning.

Fiji Sun staffer Rosi Doviver told the Herald her office in Suva felt the quake.

"We were just looking at each other, watching everything shake. It wasn't too bad, just water bottles and tables shaking)."

Another staffer, Tamanilo, said: "The tables were shaking but it was pretty mild. Not like the ones you watch [on TV], like the Japanese one, not as bad as Christchurch.

"We haven't had any reports of damage. We are still monitoring."

Avinesh Jobal, chief of staff at the Fiji Times, said reporters had been getting calls from people on Fiji's west coast saying they'd felt the quake.

No reports of injuries or major damage had been reported, he said.

Staff in his office, based in Fiji's capital, Suva, had not felt the quake.

- NZ Herald