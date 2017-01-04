New Zealander arrested following Sydney stabbing

A Kiwi man has reportedly been arrested in Sydney after a French tourist ran into a car dealership with stab wounds seeking help.

Footage captured a man "casually strolling" through a car park, armed with an axe before the stabbing, Yahoo reported.

Witnesses claimed the 32-year-old victim crossed the busy Pacific Highway and ran into a car dealership in the suburb of Artarmon about 10am Tuesday, suffering stab wounds.

Workers tried to stop the bleeding before an ambulance arrived.

"He said 'I've been stabbed, he smashed my car with a tomahawk or an axe and he stabbed me'" Jobsz said.

Another witness, Ian Wood, said: "He was just yelling out all sorts of things, he was quite erratic.

"I mean, he's just got stabbed."

The victim was taken to the Royal North Shore Hospital where he was in a serious condition.

Police later arrested a 34-year-old New Zealand man near the incident and he was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious damage.

He was set to appear in the Parramatta Local Court today.

Detectives were working to establish if the men worked together, and the cause of the altercation, Yahoo reported.

- NZ Herald