Police searching for intruder who allegedly fell asleep in victim's lounge

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Police are hunting a gutsy intruder who allegedly decided to take a nap in his victim's lounge.

The man, aged in his 20s, allegedly broke into the home in Donvale, in Melbourne's east, last week and dragged a bed from a bedroom into the living room and fell asleep.

Police said the victims returned to the home on Heads Road on December 29, about 11am, and woke the sleeping intruder and took photos and video of him.

The husband went to search the rest of the house for potential accomplices when the man allegedly grabbed a knife and held it to his wife's throat.

Sen-Constable Brendan Keane told ABC the couple had sold the house and came back to clean it.

It is believed the young man slept there overnight.

"It's very bizarre behaviour. It doesn't appear that he's actually stolen anything or there was any motive to steal anything," he said.

"It would appear [the victims] were away for some period of time before they have returned home".

Police believe the man entered as a squatter rather than to steal items.

Nothing was stolen and nobody was injured, but it was certainly a very bizarre break and enter.

The man is believed to be of Middle Eastern appearance with thin, dark eyebrows, an unshaven face and a script tattoo on the left side of his chest.

During the incident he was wearing a black New York Yankees cap and black shorts.

- news.com.au