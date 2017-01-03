4:51pm Tue 3 January
Massive python unhooks its jaw to gobble down a wallaby in whole

By Rachel Eddie

Warning: Graphic Images
A large python has been pictured strangling a wallaby before it consumes the marsupial whole. Photo / Bernie Worsfold
Disturbing images of a massive python strangling and consuming a wallaby whole have emerged.

Bernie Worsford came upon the python feeding in Kuranda, in Far North Queensland, and whipped out his camera as it slowly swallowed the helpless marsupial, 7 News reported.

A close-up image shows the python's unlocked jaw wrap over its prey's body while its paws continue to poke out. Photo / Bernie Worsfold
The python can be seen wrapping its scaly body around the wallaby - forcibly squeezing the last bit of air from its lungs - as a horse stands over it and watches on, Daily Mail reports.

A close-up image shows the python's unlocked jaw wrap over its prey's body while its paws poke out the snake's mouth.

A final photograph revealed the python's enlarged body after consuming the entirety of the marsupial.

It's not clear whether the wallaby had died before it was eaten. Photo / Bernie Worsfold
The python appeared to be metres long.

7 News readers speculated the prey was in fact a kangaroo or kangaroo joey, rather than a wallaby.

One joked: "The Wallabies can't win anything."

A final photograph revealed the python's enlarged body after consuming the entirety of the marsupial. Photo / Bernie Worsfold
- Daily Mail

