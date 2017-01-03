Trump on North Korean threat to US: 'It won't happen!'

US President-elect Donald Trump has insisted that North Korea won't develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching America.

Trump addressed the issue today on Twitter.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his annual New Year's address that preparations for launching an ICBM have "reached the final stage".

He did not explicitly say a test was imminent.

Trump tweeted: "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US It won't happen!"

It was unclear if Trump meant he would stop North Korea or he was simply doubting the country's capabilities. His aides did not immediately respond to questions seeking clarification.

Trump then berated North Korea's most important ally, tweeting: "China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S.

in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!"

Meanwhile, Trump is showing little sign of forgiving his critics as he prepares to move into the Oval Office.

He tweeted that, "Various media outlets and pundits say that I thought I was going to lose the election. Wrong..."

He continued: "I thought and felt I would win big, easily over the fabled 270" electoral votes.

Trump is set to be sworn into office in just 18 days.

Trump also complained about a cover photo used in a new book released by CNN. He tweeted, "Hope it does well but used worst cover photo of me!"

