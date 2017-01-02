New Zealand family mourns loss of toddler who drowns in backyard pool in Macquarie Fields

By Cindy Tran, Cameron Phelps

A 2-year-old girl with New Zealand links has tragically drowned after she was found unconscious in a backyard swimming pool on New Year's Day.

Her uncle had discovered her lifeless body in the water around 6.10pm on Sunday after he noticed the pool gate was left unlocked, Nine News reported.

The family was hosting a party at the Macquarie Fields property in Sydney's south-west when the girl's uncle noticed she had been missing for a few minutes, Daily Mail reports.

The uncle, who only wished to be known as Jason, said the New Zealand family was reeling over the tragic death.

"She is everything to us and though she's gone now she will forever be in our hearts and minds," he told The Daily Telegraph.

"We love you always."

Paramedics attempted to revive the toddler before she was rushed to Liverpool Hospital where she later died.

Police are investigating and will prepare a report for the coroner.

Continued below.

Related Content Swimming pool rescue boy Conner out of hospital and back home at Hatfields Beach Ruby Island party organisers dispute claims of chaos Uncle on Hatfields Beach swimming pool rescue: 'I just had to get in there, get him out'

A police spokesman declined to comment on whether the gate was left opened or how the child fell into the pool as investigation continue.

"Our prayers and thoughts go out to the child. I can't imagine the grief those people are going through at this stage. It's very hard," he said on Monday.

"Secondly, just a word of warning, please parents, be vigilant with your children... especially [with] toddlers [who] do travel really quickly.

"There's a lot of people meeting for the first time in a long time and it's very easy to become distracted.

"Don't assume you know where they are. Be sure you know where they are."

The latest incident comes after a spate of drownings in the state, with at least 15 water fatalities reported since Christmas Day.

Toddler Robbie Manago, 23 months old, tragically passed away on Thursday - three days after his twin sister Charli also died.

The Sydney twins were found floating in the pool at their Kellyville home in north-west of Sydney on December 20.

On Saturday a toddler was pulled from a pond unconscious, breathless and with his skin turning blue in northwest of Sydney.

The 21-month-old boy was rescued by his mother from the pond near their campsite at Wiseman's Ferry on the Hawkesbury River.

The boy is recovering in hospital after being revived before he was airlifted to the Children's Hospital at Westmead.

- Daily Mail