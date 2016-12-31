35 people killed in nightclub attack in Istanbul, Turkey

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

At least two gunmen allegedly dressed in Santa costumes have opened fire at random inside an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Eve.

Istanbul's governor says at least 35 people were killed in the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations.

Vasip Sahin said some 40 other people were wounded in the assault in the early hours of Sunday.

Sahin said the incident was a "terror attack" without saying who may have carried it out.

Special forces and explosives experts are currently searching the venue. The whereabouts of the attackers is unknown.

CNN Turkey reports the attackers allegedly entered the nightclub in Santa costumes, and opened fire randomly.

The BBC and Reuters are reporting at least two gunmen are involved.

Turkish news site Virgul reports that the killer was shouting in Arabic during the attack.

#BREAKING Attackers allegedly entered Istanbul's Reina night club in Santa costumes, opened fire randomly #Turkey pic.twitter.com/fApCLhdD7u — CNN Türk ENG (@CNNTURK_ENG) December 31, 2016

One French journalist from Euronews.com is reporting that gunmen attacked revellers with Kalashnikovs and dozens were injured in the violent attack.

Footage reportedly taken from the outside of the club and posted to YouTube after the attack shows police and ambulance vehicles at the scene.

Media reports said police have cordoned off the area and an operation is ongoing.

The nightclub lies on the European side of the Bosphorus Strait which divides Istanbul in two.

Istanbul has been the target of a series of recent attacks by Islamic State and Kurdish extremist groups.

The latest attack comes as Turkey remains on a heightened state of alert following a spate of terror attacks across the country.

More than 17,000 police officers on duty in Istanbul alone, the BBC reported.

Less than two weeks ago 13 Turkish soldiers were killed and dozens more wounded in a car bombing targeting off-duty soldiers being taken by bus on a weekend shopping trip.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan blamed the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the car bomb attack on a bus in the central city of Kayseri.

That explosion came a week after 44 people were killed on December 10 in a double bombing in Istanbul after a football match. The attack was claimed by Kurdish militants.

In June, 47 people were killed in a triple suicide bombing and gun attack at Istanbul's Ataturk airport, with authorities blaming the Islamic State group.

Another 57 people including 34 children were killed in August in a suicide attack by an IS-linked bomber at a Kurdish wedding in the southeastern city of Gaziantep.

