11:46am Sun 1 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Whale spotted swimming in New York City's East River

New York Police Department's special operations division posted a photo of the unusual tourist. Photo/ Twitter
New York Police Department's special operations division posted a photo of the unusual tourist. Photo/ Twitter

Officers patrolling New York City's harbor in a police boat have spotted a whale in the East River.

The New York Police Department's special operations division posted a photo of the unusual tourist on its Twitter account Saturday morning.

The whale was seen swimming along the shores of Manhattan's upper East Side, close to Gracie Mansion, where the mayor lives.



Twitter / @NYPDSpecialops

US Coast Guard Petty Officer Frank Iannazzo-Simmons says officials from his office haven't seen the whale. But he says based on the photos it appears to be a humpback whale.

One such humpback whale was also spotted in the East River last month.

Iannazzo-Simmons says the Coast Guard usually notifies mariners when it spots whales in busy waterways to be safe and "let the whale be the whale."

- AP

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 01 Jan 2017 12:31:27 Processing Time: 75ms