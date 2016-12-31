Firefighters tackle blaze in Sydney

Firefighters are tackling a blaze inside a Sydney hotel near crowds of spectators who have gathered to watch New Year's Eve fireworks.
A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman told AAP an automatic fire alarm went off alerting firefighters, but it is unclear what part of the Four Seasons Hotel near the Harbour Bridge is alight or how the fire started.
Five fire trucks and about 20 firefighters are at the George Street hotel in the iconic Rocks area, the spokesman said.
Photos on social media show thick smoke billowing out of the building.
Smoke close to the bridge in #sydney What's going on?#sydneyfire @7News pic.twitter.com/LXdGmUkjv7— Christopher P (@phylo_c) December 31, 2016
Fire in an A/C unit @FourSeasons Sydney, a little excitement on NYE before sunset. #NYESyd pic.twitter.com/DsK2l3eRQh— Kevin Smith (@kas1900) December 31, 2016