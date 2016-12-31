Passengers stuck in US theme park ride at Knott's Berry Farm

A rescue operation is under way after least 21 people including seven children became stuck on a ride 39 metres in the air at a US amusement park.

The 21 people were on The Sky Cabin at Knott's Berry Farm in Orange Country, California.

The Sky Cabin became stuck, according to the Orange County Fire Authority (OFCA), KTLA reports.

Knott's Berry Farm stated the ride stopped at about 2pm local time.

The ride's operators have made several attempts to lower the attraction before eventually called fire officials.

Fire crews were called to the scene just before 5pm local time, and tried to reach the passengers by ladder, but the ladder was too short, ABC 7 News reports.

They also attempted to use a gravitational system to slowly lower the ride, but it was unsuccessful.

Fire crews have now opted to use a rope system and will lower each passenger one-by-one.

There have been no injuries reported, fire officials said.

After being stuck for hours, passengers are being helped off the Sky Cabin ride at Knott's Berry Farm https://t.co/ZoT8EVOF6p pic.twitter.com/MgMxFYBv3z — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 31, 2016

"What we're gonna do right now is formulate a plan on exactly how to bring them down," Capt. Larry Kurtz told CBS2.

By 6.30pm local time, the rescuers had climbed to the top of the ride.

"The best way to bring them down would be, obviously, to lower the sky cabin ride itself to the ground," Kurtz said.

It was not immediately clear what may have caused the ride to stall.

Knott's Berry Farm describes the Sky Cabin as a "fully enclosed revolving observation ride."

- news.com.au