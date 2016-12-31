9:15am Sat 31 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Israel warns citizens of New Year travel to India

Israel have issued a severe travel warning to its citizens travelling to India, saying there is an imminent attack on Western tourists. Photo / AP
Israel have issued a severe travel warning to its citizens travelling to India, saying there is an imminent attack on Western tourists. Photo / AP

Israel is alerting citizens visiting India over the New Year's holiday to stay away from large gatherings amid intelligence warnings of imminent militant attacks.

The statement from the prime minister's counterterrorism office warned of the "possibility for terror attacks against tourist and Western sites, with an emphasis on the south and west of the country, in the immediate future."


It said travelers should be wary of New Year's celebrations especially in places packed with tourists such as beach parties and markets.

India is a popular destination for Israeli backpackers, especially recently discharged soldiers looking for a break after years of military service.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people this month.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 31 Dec 2016 09:15:52 Processing Time: 17ms