Arrest at Sydney Airport over New Year's terror threat

Sydney police have thwarted an potential terror attack planned for New Year's Eve celebrations. Photo / 123RF
A man will face court today after being arrested at Sydney Airport in relation to alleged threats to New Year's Eve celebrations.

The 40-year-old man was arrested after deplaning a flight from London to Sydney.

Police had acted on a tip they had received from the public.

Police used a search warrant on a residence in Chippendale, in inner Sydney, and a storage facility where they seized documents and hard drives.

The man was refused bail and charged under Section 31 of the Crimes Act, which relates to making threats to inflict grievous bodily harm.

He will appear in Parramatta Local Court today.

- news.com.au

