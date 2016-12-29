1 tonne seized: The biggest cocaine bust in Australian history

A businessman allegedly involved in a 'sophisticated' drug syndicate that tried to import more than a tonne of cocaine into Australia flaunted his wealth and extravagant lifestyle on social media before his arrest.

Darren Mohr could face life imprisonment if found guilty for his alleged involvement in a Sydney-based drug ring dismantled by police following raids on Christmas Day at the Sydney Fish Markets.

The 42-year-old bowed his head as he was pictured sitting on a Rose Bay sidewalk, in Sydney's eastern suburbs, in handcuffs and surrounded by police on Tuesday after officers found 500 kilograms on a boat in Parsley Bay.

The image was in stark contrast to the tattooed businessman's online persona, which shows Mohr tanning on remote beaches, wearing designer suits at prestigious yacht clubs during the Grand Prix in Monaco and flying high on a private helicopter.

Mohr spent Christmas in the Gold Coast with his family and girlfriend of nine months, bikini model Krissy Marsh, who documented their sun-baking sessions, restaurant visits and helicopter ride on Facebook.

The mother-of-two featured in an image with his parents and smiled with a headset on as they hovered over picturesque scenery boasting no one 'had a better day than us'.

They uploaded a playful video as they 'cooked' beside a pool in Byron Bay and another candid image at a beach in Burleigh Heads.

Ms Marsh posted a picture in early December of the day the 'stars aligned' and their eight year friendship turned into the 'best relationship' she ever had.

"You are my king... 2017 is going to be so much fun," she wrote.

The fitness model and personal trainer posted another selfie of her and Mohr following his arrest proclaiming her everlasting love for the 42-year-old.

The happy couple were pictured donning designer garb in front of a Rolls Royce before her sister's wedding in October, with Mohr posting a touching tribute to his partner.

'All the cars bikes and boats mean nothing unless you got someone along for the ride. Always by my side.'

Ms Marsh wore a diamond encrusted Rolex believed to be worth more than $45,000, while Mohr had a Hubolt wrapped around his wrist which retails at around $17,000.

She posted a video of her children jumping into the harbour from his boat, which was searched on Tuesday following his arrest.

The couple have travelled to Thailand together, while Mohr has been on a string of international trips in the last year.

He has uploaded images from beaches in Vietnam and Thailand, while he claimed to have motorcycled across the Himalayas and India in July.

Mohr also posed for a picture with friends at a prestigious Riva Lounge yacht club in Monaco and snapped a shot of his view at lunch as the boat he travelled on cruised around the harbour.

The muscle-bound businessman has also been pictured lounging on a leather couch decked out in Versace pillows and blankets next to a large black dog and a macaw.

Mohr was a body builder and previously owned Bondi Rescue HQ cafe, where lifeguards from the famed reality television show helped run and promote the local haunt.

He announced he was selling the venue in January, which now trades as Bucklers Cafe.

Other glimpses of his luxurious lifestyle including an image of his gold Hubolt watch posted from the Gold Coast and most recently a picture of a matte Harley Davidson.

Mohr also owned a cigarette racing boat he often took out in Sydney harbour.

Mohr was denied bail in Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday, with his 14 alleged accomplices also remanded in custody.

The syndicate, which also involved former Sydney Roosters player John Tobin, was dismantled after police seized more than a tonne of cocaine they allege was destined for the Australian drug market.

Police found a $15 million haul of cocaine on an inflatable boat in Parsley Bay, which they allege the group imported on the Sydney-based fishing trawler Dalrymple.

The 500 kilograms of cocaine was wrapped in plastic and emblazoned with Armani branding.

Police allege the group tried to import five shipments of cocaine and heroin from South America, including 600 kilograms of cocaine worth $197 million that was intercepted by the French Navy in Tahiti in March.

The 1.1 tonne seizure is the largest in Australian history, according to police.

A 32 kilogram haul of heroin police believe the men were trying to ship to Australia was also seized in Fiji.

Mohr and his co-accused has been charged with conspiracy to import a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs and is expected to re-appear in court in March.

- Daily Mail