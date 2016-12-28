New Zealand teenager sexually harassed in India

A New Zealand teenager has been sexually harassed while on an educational tour of India, local media are reporting.

A clothing store salesman has been charged over the incident in his store in the Cantt area of Varanasi, according to The Indian Express.

The shop was in a hotel on Mall Road where the 16-year-old was staying as part of a cultural studies tour.

The Times of India reported that the school group had returned from a site-seeing trip on Tuesday when some of the girls decided to visit the clothing store. The girl, from Auckland, was trying on some dresses when the man allegedly assaulted her. After telling others in her group, hotel management were alerted

Durga Prasad Yadav was charged with assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and sexual harassment, the paper said.

- AAP