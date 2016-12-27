Woman murdered, dissolved in acid during Tinder date

By Ian Horswill

When Francia Ruth Ibarra Ramirez failed to show up after agreeing to meet her friends at the movies, they feared something was wrong.

Her mobile phone had been turned off, so they searched through the 26-year-old's student's social media accounts and informed police that she had been dating former student Emmanuel Delani Valdés Bocangegra after meeting him on the dating app Tinder, debate.com.mx reports.

Ramirez had never introduced Bocangegra to them and he reportedly avoided meeting her friends and family.

Ramirez, from the city of León in Guanajuato, Mexico, had dated Bocangegra, also 26, several times before she disappeared on December 3.

On December 15, police revealed that gruesome remains of human bones found in bin bags on his apartment balcony belonged to Ramirez.

Canisters of caustic soda and hydrochloric acid was found beside the bags.

Human flesh retrieved from the bones matched with Ramirez's DNA.

Her clothes were found hidden in a bag inside Bocangegra's apartment

A murder warrant of arrest was issued for Bocangegra, an ex-medical student, who went missing.

Attorney General Carlos Zamarripa Aguirre revealed that Bocangegra had been arrested in Mexico City.

Bocanegra reportedly killed her after she refused to have sex with him.

- news.com.au