A plane bound for Paris had to divert to Ireland so passengers could use the toilets.

The 170 passengers on the Open Skies flight BOS-4 from New York, urgently needed to go after the toilets on board became unusable yesterday.

The Boeing 767 landed at Shannon Airport in the Republic of Ireland about 7.30am and the crew asked that engineers service the toilets.

The journey to Paris resumed shortly after 9.30am.