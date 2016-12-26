Who is in the wrong? Stubborn truck refuses to let a pushy car merge in on a busy Sydney motorway

By Riley Morgan

Merging in busy traffic can be stressful at the best of times, but it does not help when both motorists stand their ground.

A large truck's dash cam has filmed an unnerving encounter with a white Holden Commodore as the car attempts to merge into the lane, Daily Mail reports.

The video shows traffic initially at a crawl on the highway as cars begin to merge to their left.

With the truck slowly picking up speed and staying in the designated lane, to the left of the screen, a white commodore appears to accelerate in an attempt to merge before the shoulder ends within 100 metres.

The car attempts to merge ahead of the truck with the dash cam showing the car creeping into the lane.

Unsure if the driver can see the commodore immediately to its left, the truck driver does not slow down or change its speed and blocks off the car.

With only 50 metres left till the end of the shoulder the car accelerates hoping the truck will allow it to squeeze into the lane.

However, the truck also begins to accelerate and shuns the white Holden as it veers off the road.

Both the car and the larger truck stand their ground as neither refuse to budge.

The car then comes dangerously close to the truck's front before one last ditch attempt to squeeze in between the ute and the truck.

In anger the car's driver looks out the window and gestures to the truck as he is forced off the road.

The truck driver can be heard muttering in anger, believing the car was being too forceful when trying to merge.

With neither truck or car refusing to budge it is hard to tell who is to blame.

