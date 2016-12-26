Donald Trump staffer Jason Miller quits amid 'sex scandal'

Donald Trump's just-appointed communications director has quit after a senior colleague hinted that he may be embroiled in a sex scandal.

Jason Miller said in a statement that he's decided not to accept the role offered to him by Mr Trump so he can spend more time with his family.

He says he and his wife are expecting their second daughter in January and "this is not the right time to start a new job."

Miller says that after spending the past week with his family, "it is clear they need to be my top priority right now."

However, less than 24 hours before Mr Miller quit, AJ Delgado, another senior Trump staffer, put out a series of since-deleted tweets suggesting the communications director was involved in a sex scandal.

"Congratulations to the baby-daddy on being named WH Comms Director!" Delgado wrote.

"When you try to put on a brave face and tweet about nonsense to distract, your feed looks like @Jason MillerinDC's,' she tweeted, before adding, "When people need to resign graciously and refuse to, it's a bit ... spooky."

So this happened- Jason Miller has resigned as Trump's Comms Dir. as surrogate AJ Delgado sent tweets like this: https://t.co/7h5dWZWsq9 pic.twitter.com/CXfH3rNmau — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 25, 2016

She went on to respond to a person by saying Miller, "needed to resign ... yesterday', before calling him the "2016 version of John Edwards."

Democrat John Edwards famously denied in 2007 that he was having an affair before admitting in 2010 that he was the father of his mistresses' child.

Trump advisor, #AJDelgado, deletes account after issuing snarky tweets showing cracks in the team. #merrychristmas https://t.co/RoGr0BYEMx pic.twitter.com/JOpRM44R01 — Girls Really Rule (@girlsreallyrule) December 25, 2016

Delgado has now deleted her Twitter account.

Miller and Delgado found themselves in trouble earlier this year when it was revealed they had visited a Las Vegas strip club together the day before the final presidential debate.

Miller was one of the main spokesmen for Trump's transition team.

He has now handed all of his responsibilities to incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who will serve as communications director as well as press secretary.

