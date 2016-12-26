10:01am Mon 26 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Donald Trump staffer Jason Miller quits amid 'sex scandal'

AJ Delgado and Jason Miller. Photos / AP, Supplied
AJ Delgado and Jason Miller. Photos / AP, Supplied

Donald Trump's just-appointed communications director has quit after a senior colleague hinted that he may be embroiled in a sex scandal.

Jason Miller said in a statement that he's decided not to accept the role offered to him by Mr Trump so he can spend more time with his family.

He says he and his wife are expecting their second daughter in January and "this is not the right time to start a new job."

Jason Miller, Communications Director of President-elect Donald Trump, has quit amid allegations of a sex scandal. Photo / AP
Jason Miller, Communications Director of President-elect Donald Trump, has quit amid allegations of a sex scandal. Photo / AP

Miller says that after spending the past week with his family, "it is clear they need to be my top priority right now."

However, less than 24 hours before Mr Miller quit, AJ Delgado, another senior Trump staffer, put out a series of since-deleted tweets suggesting the communications director was involved in a sex scandal.

"Congratulations to the baby-daddy on being named WH Comms Director!" Delgado wrote.

"When you try to put on a brave face and tweet about nonsense to distract, your feed looks like @Jason MillerinDC's,' she tweeted, before adding, "When people need to resign graciously and refuse to, it's a bit ... spooky."


She went on to respond to a person by saying Miller, "needed to resign ... yesterday', before calling him the "2016 version of John Edwards."

Continued below.

Related Content

Democrat John Edwards famously denied in 2007 that he was having an affair before admitting in 2010 that he was the father of his mistresses' child.

Jason Miller, second from left, watches as Donald Trump talks. Photo / AP
Jason Miller, second from left, watches as Donald Trump talks. Photo / AP


Delgado has now deleted her Twitter account.

Miller and Delgado found themselves in trouble earlier this year when it was revealed they had visited a Las Vegas strip club together the day before the final presidential debate.

Miller was one of the main spokesmen for Trump's transition team.

He has now handed all of his responsibilities to incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who will serve as communications director as well as press secretary.

- news.com.au

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 26 Dec 2016 12:18:41 Processing Time: 17ms