Black Sea crash: All possible reasons looked into, including terror, says Russia's transport minister

Russia's transport minister says investigators are looking into all possible reasons a Russian military plane crashed into the Black Sea with 92 people on board, including the option of a terror attack.

Earlier, a Russian official had downplayed any suggestion of a terror attack. But today, after being asked if investigators are looking into a possible terror attack, minister Maxim Sokolov said an "entire spectrum" of possible reasons is being considered.

He added it's premature to speculate about the cause of yesterday's crash.

Earlier, Viktor Ozerov, head of the defence affairs committee at the upper house of Russian parliament, said the crash could have been caused by a technical malfunction or a crew error, but he believes it could not have been terrorism because the plane was operated by the military.

Ozerov said in remarks carried by the state news agency RIA Novosti that he "totally excludes" terrorism as a possible cause of the crash.

The Tu-154 plane belonging to the Defence Ministry crashed into the Black Sea two minutes after takeoff yesterday from the Russian city of Sochi.

The plane was heading to Syria, carrying members of the world-famous Russian army choir to a New Year concert at the Russian military base. All aboard are believed to have died, and so far rescuers have recovered 10 bodies.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has sent a condolence letter to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over the plane that plunged into the sea with 92 people aboard.

Assad says he received news of the crash "with deep grief and sadness."

There appeared to be no survivors after the Tu-154 passenger plane operated by the Russian Defence Ministry crashed into the Black Sea. The jet was carrying members of the world-famous Alexandrov Ensemble army choir to a New Year's concert at the Russian military base in Syria. Assad expressed his condolences to all the victims' families, adding that the countries are partners in the war against terrorism.-

The Russian Defence Ministry said rescuers are seeing no sign of any survivors of the crash of a Russian plane into the Black Sea.

Major General Igor Konashenkov says that "no survivors are seen" at the crash site about 1.5km from the shore.

The Tu-154 passenger plane with 92 people aboard plummeted into the sea two minutes after taking off from the city of Sochi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a nationwide day of mourning for victims of the crash.

Putin, speaking in televised remarks, announced there will be a day of mourning across Russia tomorrow. He says his government will "conduct a thorough investigation into the reasons and do everything to support the victims' families."

Meanwhile Russia's Defence Ministry says a widely revered Russian charity doctor was on board the plane.

Yelizaveta Glinka, known as Doctor Liza in Russia, has won broad acclaim for charity work that included missions to the war zone in eastern Ukraine.

Her foundation, Spravedlivaya Pomoshch, or Just Help, says she was accompanying a shipment of medicines for a hospital in Syria.