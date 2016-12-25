Queen's Christmas message: We can draw 'inspiration' from the achievements of ordinary people

The Queen has delivered an upbeat Christmas message, saying that we can all draw inspiration in the face of difficult times from the achievements of ordinary people.

Her annual Christmas message pays tribute to the country's "unsung heroes".

Her Majesty emphasised the theme of inspiration, as she reflects on the achievements of Olympic and Paralympic athletes from the UK and across the Commonwealth at the Rio Games last summer.

The Queen, speaking from the Regency Room at Buckingham Palace, said that, "having discovered abilities they scarcely knew they had, these athletes are now inspiring others".

In the broadcast she also cited the "inspirational work" of the many hundreds charities of which she has been patron, together with the achievements of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award and The Prince's Trust, which this past year have celebrated their sixtieth and fortieth anniversaries respectively.

Her Majesty said: "I often draw strength from meeting ordinary people doing extraordinary things: volunteers, carers, community organisers and good neighbours; unsung heroes whose quiet dedication makes them special. They are an inspiration to those who know them."

For her Christmas message broadcast the Queen, who as usual is spending Christmas Day at Sandringham House, in Norfolk, was filmed wearing a deep jade, silk cloque dress with deep jade velvet trim to the neck and pockets, designed by Angela Kelly.

She is wearing a pearl and diamond brooch which Her Majesty has worn on a number of occasions. The brooch was previously worn many times by HM Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

The Queen and Prince Philip delayed their train journey to Sandringham by a day because they both had heavy colds, arriving on Friday NZT by helicopter instead.

- Daily Telegraph UK