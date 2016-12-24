10:39am Sun 25 December
Powerful Christmas Day typhoon heading to the Philippines

Weather specialist Benison Estareja shows the track of Tropical Storm Nock-Ten during a press conference in Quezon city, north of Manila, Philippines. Photo / AP
A powerful Christmas Day typhoon is heading for the central Philippines.

The U.S. government's Joint Typhoon Warning Center says Nock-Ten is now a super typhoon with winds of up to 240 kph (150 mph), though it's expected to weaken before landfall.

The Philippines weather bureau says the province of Catanduanes may see sustained winds of up to 170 kph (105 mph) by the afternoon as the storm reaches its shores.

That's equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic.

The storm was about 345 kilometers (215 miles) east of the city of Virac late Christmas Eve and it was expected to head west-northwest at 13 kph (8 mph).

It's expected to bring storm surge as high as 2.5 meters (8 feet) in parts of the country.

-AP

