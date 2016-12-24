Italy's heroes: The police officers who finally put a stop to Berlin attacker's escape

By Josephine McKenna

Thousands of Italians have taken to social media to congratulate their newest heroes, the two police officers who finally put a stop to Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri's escape across Europe in a bloody shootout on Friday morning.

Even Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni paid tribute to the "two young agents who do honour to all law enforcement".

The officer who killed Anis Amri in Milan is a 29-year-old rookie police officer who loves posting messages of courage and inspiration on his Facebook page. Some read like premonitions of what was to come.

Luca Scata comes from Canicatti near the Sicilian town of Catania and transferred to Milan at the end of October.

He has only been a police officer for nine months.

"From today Milan will be more secure!" he joked on his Facebook page ahead of his transfer.

His motto on his Facebook page was "Fear is a reaction, courage is a decision" and just before work late on Thursday Scata'posted a phrase about the colors of sunset: "On the road ahead there is only sun, there's no shade."

In the time since he drove a lorry through a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more, Amri took a train from Chambery in France to Turin and then took a train to Milan arriving at around 1am, Italian anti-terrorism police (DIGOS) said.

He went to Sesto San Giovanni on the north side of the city where he was stopped by the police at around 3am for a routine document check on the street.

Amri pulled out a pistol and shot and injured 36-year-old Cristian Movio. He is now in hospital in Monza in a stable condition after being injured in the shoulder.

There were reports that Amri yelled "Allahu Akbar" (god is great) but other media reported he yelled " Police B------s" as he fired.

Italian interior minister, Marco Minniti, thanked Movio and Scata personally and said the police officers were both extraordinary.

"I was able to speak to Christian Movio. He is a very motivated young man, he is an extraordinary young man.

"We consider these two young officers to be extraordinary people carrying out their duty and rendered extraordinary service to the community.

"I'd also like to thank all the security teams in this country. Italy must really be proud of them. For the police to identify this person and neutralise them means there really is a system that is capable of functioning.. It's not simple when faced with this level of terrorism to guarantee safety."

#Milan is proud to have two real heroes - Luca Scata and Christian Movio, Milan Police. — Hannes Wagner (@hanneswagner) December 23, 2016

Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni also thanked the police and security services expressing particular gratitude to the two police officers.

"They demonstrated courage and outstanding professional skills," he said.

Mr Gentiloni said Italy's security alert remains high. "Threats should not be underestimated, but what happened overnight shows people that Italy is there and the government is there."

