Berlin truck suspect shot dead in Italy

A man suspected of being Berlin truck terrorist Anis Amri has been shot dead in Milan, according to reports. Photo / AP
A man suspected of being Berlin truck terrorist Anis Amri has been shot dead in Milan, according to reports.

The suspect produced a gun when approached by police during a routine patrol in the northern Italian city early on Friday.

One officer was injured in an exchange of gunfire, according to local media.

There was no official confirmation that the dead man was Amri, 24, the Tunisian suspected of driving a truck into crowds at the market in Berlin on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring 48.

But the Italian Interior Ministry is expected to hold a press conference on Friday morning in Rome.

- AAP

