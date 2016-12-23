Woman gets extreme blisters after running across Perth beach without shoes

Let this be a lesson to everybody tempted to go sans jandals at the beach this summer.

In a story so Australian it hurts, 25-year-old Joanne Hall received such severe blisters from running across hot sand at Fremantle beach on Thursday she had to be rushed to the burn unit.

The temperate that day had soared to a whopping 42.4C, but underestimating the temperature of the sand, poor Joanna made the dash to the water barefoot.

"The sand was very hot and I ran from the top of the beach down to the water," Joanne told The West Australian.

The simple mistake made itself immediately known.

"I put them straight into the water and nearly passed out from the pain," Joanne said.

"I kept them soaking for a good half an hour [in cold water] and my brother, stepdad and his friend arrived and had to carry me up the beach back to the car."

Upon arriving at hospital she was administered pain relief and had to have her bunt skin removed. She is constrained to a wheelchair for the remainder of summer.

Joanne posted the pictures of her worse-for-wear feet to Facebook, urging her friends to use 'the human invention called shoes'.

So beach-goers, whatever you do this Christmas don't leave your shoes in the car.

- news.com.au