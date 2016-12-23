Claremont serial killings: Man charged with murders of two women in Perth, WA

A man has appeared in a Perth court charged with the murders of two victims in the infamous Claremont serial killer case, as well as attacks on two other victims.

Bradley Robert Edwards, from Kewdale, appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday charged with the murders of Jane Rimmer in June 1996 and Ciara Glennon in March 1997.

Edwards, 48, is also accused of abducting a 17-year-old girl in February 1995 as she walked through Rowe Park in Claremont, and indecently assaulting an 18-year-old woman during a break-in at a Huntingdale home in February 1988.

He was remanded in custody to appear in Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on January 11.

He was charged with two counts of wilful murder, two counts of deprivation of liberty, two counts of aggravated sexual penetration without consent, one count of breaking and entering, and one count of indecent assault.

Edwards showed no emotion as he appeared in a Perth court this morning.

It is understood Edwards works as an electrical engineer and volunteers for the Belmont Little Athletics club as a timekeeper and photographer.

According to Fairfax, in 2013, Edwards, along with his wife were awarded lifetime memberships at a separate club, Kewdale Little Athletics.

In 2013, Edwards received a community service award from the Belmont council.

"All our winners join the list of prestigious Community Service Award winners and they truly embody the spirit of our community and I want to thank them for serving our community and making the City of Belmont a great place for everyone to live in," said mayor Phil Marks at the time.

Mr Edwards was given the award for his contribution to sport and recreation in the area, through his involvement with the two Little Athletics clubs.

The council said he demonstrated commitment and leadership and ensured the continued growth of Little Athletics in the community.

The Facebook page and website of the Belmont Little Athletics club were offline as of Friday.

A spokesman for the Kewdale Little Athletics Club would not comment on the arrest and said Edwards was no longer associated with the club.

MYSTERY THAT GRIPPED A STATE

The long-running investigation into the deaths has gripped West Australians for the past two decades.

Earlier today, WA Police Commissioner Karl O'Callaghan said it would be alleged Edwards abducted Ms Rimmer, 23, in the early hours of June 9, 1996, after she had been on a night out with friends in Claremont.

The childcare worker's body was later discovered in Wellard, on August 3, 1996. Police also allege Edwards abducted Ms Glennon, 27, on March 14, 1997, after she too had been on a night out in Claremont.

The lawyer's body was discovered in bushland in Eglinton on April 3, 1997.

Edwards was 29 when the body was discovered.

As well as those two murders, the Kewdale man has also been charged over attacks on two other women.

He has been charged with the abduction of a 17-year-old in the early hours of February 12, 1995, as she walked through a Claremont park.

Mr O'Callaghan told reporters in Perth: "It will be alleged she was restrained and forced into a vehicle and then driven to a cemetery where she was sexually assaulted."

He has also been charged over an alleged attack on an 18-year-old woman in Huntingdale in 1988.

The investigation into the third suspected Claremont murder, that of Sarah Spiers, is ongoing, Mr O'Callaghan said.

But Edwards has not been charged in relation to Ms Spiers' disappearance.

Ms Spiers' father Don Spiers has addressed the arrest on Facebook.

Mr O'Callaghan said police will allege Edwards acted alone.

"This has already been the biggest and most complex police investigation in WA history," Mr O'Callaghan said.

"Hundreds of police officers have worked on this case over 20 years."

Mr O'Callaghan said the deaths shocked the public and while he understood there was an enormous amount of interest in the story it was vital people respected the judicial process.

He also warned that comments made on social media were not immune from the judicial process.

"As the matter is now before the courts I am unable to provide further information or answer your questions at this time, I don't want to say anything that could impact on the prosecution," he said.

Mr O'Callaghan said he has revealed some new information today and asked people to call Crimestoppers if these details jogged anyone's memories.

THE VICTIMS

For 20 years the cold case has been known only as the Claremont serial killings after, two young blondes disappeared and were later found murdered.

The deaths have been unexplained since the case began.

Ms Rimmer vanished from Claremont and her body was found in August 1996 in bushland in Wellard, about 40km from Perth.

CCTV footage later emerged, showing Ms Rimmer talking to a man in the street outside the Continental Hotel about midnight, and it became a crucial clue in the investigation.

The eerie footage shows her talking to a man briefly. The camera then pans away and when it comes back to her and the man, they're gone.

That was likely the last time she was seen by anybody other than her alleged killer.

On March 14, 1997, another alleged victim, Ms Glennon, disappeared after a night out.

Her body was found less than a month later, on a deserted track in Eglinton in Perth's north.

That's when police suspected the deaths could be linked and there may be a serial killer on the loose.

It is believed Ms Glennon had also been partying at The Continental pub, now known as the Claremont Hotel.

THE INVESTIGATION

A special task force was set up by the West Australian Police to investigate the deaths, and several rewards that were hundreds of thousands of dollars were offered to anybody who could lead police to an arrest.

During the investigation DNA was extracted from more than 2000 taxi drivers in WA.

There were no breakthroughs in the case at that time.

Detectives even recruited a serial killer to help solve the case.

"There are consistencies in a lot of serial killers," Detective Superintendent Paul Ferguson told Sunday Night last year.

THE ARREST

Neighbours told PerthNow the Edwards' Kewdale home was swarmed with officers about 7.30am on Thursday, yelling warnings to whoever was inside.

Police turned the home into a crime scene and concentrated on the backyard, where a forensic tent was set up.

It is believed Edwards lived with his daughter in the home for several years.

CLAREMONT KILLINGS: TIMELINE

June 9, 1996

Jane Rimmer disappears

Jane Rimmer disappeared from a nearby street in Claremont.

The 23-year-old childcare worker had been drinking with friends at the Continental Hotel but had decided not to share a taxi home.

She was last seen outside the venue.

June 10, 1996

Police launch the Claremont investigation

WA Police establish the Macro task force.

August 3, 1996

Jane Rimmer's body is found

A mother and her children discovered Ms Rimmer's body in bushland beside a school in the southern Perth suburb of Wellard.

March 15, 1997

Ciara Glennon disappears

Ciara Glennon becomes the third young woman to disappear from the Claremont area in just over a year.

The 27-year-old lawyer also vanished after a night out at the Continental Hotel.

Ms Glennon left the night spot just after midnight.

She was last seen on Stirling Highway.

April 3, 1997

Ciara Glennon's body is found

Ms Glennon's body was found in bushland in Eglinton, north of Perth about an hour from where Ms Rimmer's body was found.

October 2004

WA Police consider shutting down the task force

Police considered disbanding the Macro task force investigating the Claremont serial killings but eventually decided to keep it going after an independent review.

August 28, 2008

Police release unseen CCTV footage

WA Police released security video of an unknown man speaking to Jane Rimmer outside the Continental Hotel, minutes before she disappeared.

Police said the man said the man was a person of interest, not a suspect.

December 23, 2016

Police charge 48-year-old Bradley Robert Edwards with the murder of Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon. He is also charged with a number of assault offences.

