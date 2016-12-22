Policeman shows speeding motorist how to do up his tie

Trevor Keeney, a college student from Wisconsin, was in a mild panic when he was stopped by police for speeding one morning last month.

He was due to give an important class presentation, for which he wanted to be smartly dressed - but he didn't know how to tie his tie.

Luckily for Mr Keeney, he was pulled over by a sympathetic policeman.

"I have to get a tie tied," he told Officer Martin Folczyk with the Menomonie Police Department. "I have a presentation and I thought my buddy was home but he's not, and I'm running behind."

Officer Folczyk took the tie from Mr Keeney, and started to knot it around his own neck.

"While I do this," he said, "why don't you grab your proof of insurance and your driver's license real quick," Officer Folczyk said.

The police officer took a couple of goes at it, telling the motorist: "Probably not the best knot, but it will work."

Mr Keeney was sent on his way with a verbal warning - and later heard from the local police chief, who invited him to the police station for a lesson on how to tie ties himself.

"I went back and met with him for about 30 minutes and he taught me! It was cool," he told ABC News.

And to round things off, his presentation went fine, scoring Mr Keeney a mark of 92 out of 100.

This article was originally published by the Daily Telegraph.

- Daily Telegraph UK