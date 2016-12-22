Police raids in Melbourne's northern suburbs foil alleged Christmas Day terror attack

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Terrorists planned a Christmas Day bomb attack targeting Melbourne landmarks including Federation Square and Flinders Street Station, police claim.

A major operation between Victoria Police, the Australian Federal Police and Asio foiled the alleged plot. Five male suspects aged between 20 and 25 are expected to appear in court today charged with acts in preparation of a terrorist event.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said this morning: "We believe that there was an intention to conduct what we call a multimode attack, possibly on Christmas Day, the possible locations that we have been working on have been Federation Square, Flinders Street Station and St Paul's Cathedral."

Police raided a number of properties overnight in Flemington, Meadow Heights, Dallas, Campbellfield and Gladstone Park, in Melbourne's northwest.

Ashton said police had been watching the alleged plotters for some time.

"Over that last fortnight that has accelerated," Ashton said today.

Ashton said police had gathered evidence in the raids that the plotters were planning to use explosives in their attack.

"We gathered the makings of an improvised explosive device," Ashton said.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Melbourne Police foil Christmas Day 'terror plot' Cartoons by legendary NZ Herald cartoonist Sir Gordon Minhinnick go under the hammer Sentence reduced for dance party sex offender

"A substantial number of people could have been injured or killed in the attack."

A man named Ahmed, 31, told the Herald Sun that about 30 officers in riot gear stormed his home in Gladstone Park about 9pm and took one of his brothers into custody.

About 400 police officers were involved in the raids.

"We think we've got everyone involved," Ashton said.

Four of the five arrested are Australian-born; one has a Lebanese ethnic background and one is an Australian citizen born in Egypt.

"These are self-radicalised, inspired by Isis and Isis propaganda," Ashton said.

"If this had got under our guard this would have been a significant attack."

Premier Daniel Andrews said extra police will be on the streets on Christmas Day to ensure the public feel safe.

"[The alleged planned attacks] were not acts of faith - they were acts of evil," Andrews said.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says police and security agencies have disrupted a "very substantial" terrorist plot. "This news will be of great concern to all Australians," he said.

"We congregate in public places for Christmas, for New Year's Eve. It is a time of happiness and joy. These terrorists sought to disrupt it. They have been thwarted."

- news.com.au