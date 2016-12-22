6:43pm Fri 23 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Deep-sea fisherman shows off some of his terrifying catches

By Adam Boult

One of the unusual fish photographed by Roman Fedortsov. Photo / roman_fedortsov Instagram
One of the unusual fish photographed by Roman Fedortsov. Photo / roman_fedortsov Instagram

A Russian trawlerman named Roman Fedortsov has been sharing images of some of the fascinating, peculiar and occasionally nightmarish creatures from the depths that have been turning up in his fishing nets.

Fedortsov's trawler operates out of the port city of Murmansk in north west Russia, and he told the Moscow Times he's surprised by a number of the creatures he discovers that he struggles to identify.

He's been posting photos of the catches to Twitter and Instagram - take a look at the incredible photos below, and for more visit his profiles on social media.

Fedortsov's trawler operates out of the port city of Murmansk in north west Russia. Photo / roman_fedortsov Instagram
Fedortsov's trawler operates out of the port city of Murmansk in north west Russia. Photo / roman_fedortsov Instagram
Roman Fedortsov often struggles to identify the creatures he discovers. Photo / roman_fedortsov Instagram
Roman Fedortsov often struggles to identify the creatures he discovers. Photo / roman_fedortsov Instagram


Романтичная хрень со дна морского

A photo posted by roman_fedortsov (@roman_fedortsov) on


The nightmareish creatures have been turning up in fishing nets. Photo / roman_fedortsov Instagram
The nightmareish creatures have been turning up in fishing nets. Photo / roman_fedortsov Instagram

Такая вот красотка из трала)

A photo posted by roman_fedortsov (@roman_fedortsov) on


Roman Fedortsov shares images of the creatures he discovers on social media. Photo / roman_fedortsov Instagram
Roman Fedortsov shares images of the creatures he discovers on social media. Photo / roman_fedortsov Instagram

Морской #паук. Надеюсь не ядовитый:)

A photo posted by roman_fedortsov (@roman_fedortsov) on



- Daily Telegraph UK

By Adam Boult

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 23 Dec 2016 18:44:10 Processing Time: 9ms