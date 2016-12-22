Deep-sea fisherman shows off some of his terrifying catches

By Adam Boult

A Russian trawlerman named Roman Fedortsov has been sharing images of some of the fascinating, peculiar and occasionally nightmarish creatures from the depths that have been turning up in his fishing nets.

Fedortsov's trawler operates out of the port city of Murmansk in north west Russia, and he told the Moscow Times he's surprised by a number of the creatures he discovers that he struggles to identify.

He's been posting photos of the catches to Twitter and Instagram - take a look at the incredible photos below, and for more visit his profiles on social media.

Давно лупоглазых не попадалось:)... #окунь #redfish #fish #промысел #рыбалка #Баренцево_море #улов #sea #рыба #улов #fishing #лов #страннаярыба #изглубины #нечто A photo posted by roman_fedortsov (@roman_fedortsov) on Nov 25, 2016 at 2:58pm PST

Романтичная хрень со дна морского A photo posted by roman_fedortsov (@roman_fedortsov) on Oct 10, 2016 at 6:05pm PDT

Такая вот красотка из трала) A photo posted by roman_fedortsov (@roman_fedortsov) on Dec 12, 2016 at 8:08am PST

Морской #паук. Надеюсь не ядовитый:) A photo posted by roman_fedortsov (@roman_fedortsov) on Dec 18, 2016 at 10:06pm PST

- Daily Telegraph UK