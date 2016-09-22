Man crawls to road 3 days after crash kills girlfriend

A Pennsylvania man whose girlfriend died when the SUV he was driving plunged down an embankment, damaged his legs so badly that he had to stay with her body for three days before he was able to crawl to a roadside for help.

Nikki Reed, 37, of Seymour, Indiana, died instantly when the vehicle crashed on Sunday near the Jennings-Ripley County line in southeast Indiana, state police said.

Troopers found Kevin Bell, 39, of Dover, Pennsylvania yesterday.

Bell was taken with non-life threatening injuries to a hospital in North Vernon, about 105km southeast of Indianapolis.

Family members told police that Reed had made a trip to Pennsylvania to pick up Bell and that they last heard from her on Sunday when the two were travelling back to Indiana.

Reed's family reported her missing on Monday and state police said Bell's family hadn't been able to contact him since Sunday.

Police said Bell lost control of the SUV, sending it down an embankment off US 50 and head-on into a tree.

Reed was seated in the front passenger seat, authorities said. The vehicle wasn't visible from the roadway, police said. An investigation continues.

- AP