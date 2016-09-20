9:49pm Tue 20 September
False alarm after Saudi Airlines jet stormed by police

Saudi Arabia Airlines Flight SV 872 sits in an isolated corner of Manila International airport. Photo / Twitter
Philippine officials say a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane from Jeddah made a distress call shortly before landing at Manila's airport and was placed in isolation after it touched down, but the flight crew later said they made a mistake in sending the emergency message.

Manila airport manager Eddie Monreal said authorities deployed security forces around the aircraft as a precaution.

Passengers were later allowed to disembark.He said the captain told the control tower that a button indicating a hijacking was in progress had been pushed accidently.

TV stations showed Flight SV872 parked near a ramp with security personnel standing nearby while passengers descended from a staircase.

