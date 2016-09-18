Explosion rocks New York neighbourhood, reports up to 25 hurt

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

• A explosion has occurred at 8.30pm (NYT), blowing out lower windows of a multi-story residential building in Manhattan

• At least 25 people have been injured, but none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening

• Reports the explosion occurred in or near a dumpster

• Multiple emergency services at the scene which is cordoned off

• Investigations into the cause still underway but gas has been ruled out

A loud explosion has shaken the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan, prompting New York City police and fire department personnel to swarm the area.

At least 25 people have been injured in the blast, firefighters said.

25 injuries to civilians confirmed at 133 W 23 St #Chelsea. None appear to be life-threatening at this time — FDNY (@FDNY) September 18, 2016

The explosion came hours after a pipe bomb in a trashcan blew up near a fun-run for the military in New Jersey, the Daily Mail reports. No-one was injured in that blast.

The New York incident occurred when a dumpster blew up outside a 14-storey residence for the blind, with the explosion shattering the lower windows of the building.

The explosion, described by one neighbour as "deafening", happened outside the Associated Blind Housing facility at 135 W23rd St, according to the Post.

The facility provides housing, training and other services for the blind, nypost.com reports.

A witness said at least three people were seen being taken away from the apparent scene of the blast in ambulances, on Saturday night but the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Prime Minister John Key is headed to New York this weekend for New Zealand's second term at the presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

He is currently in Houston, and will arrive in the city on Monday.

los primeros instantes después de la explosión en la 23 street, chelsea, new york. los policías recién iban llegando pic.twitter.com/MKV3kLsP9E — papeluchín (@CabroGoogleao) September 18, 2016

Witness Jakir Aussin, who works at a nearby Dunkin Donuts, described the explosion as a "deafening boom".

"It was a quiet night, and then I heard this deafening boom," Aussin told the New York Post.

"My first thought was, 'Oh god, a bomb,' so I got down on the floor.

"I looked outside and it's all broken glass, car alarms going off - I still don't know what happened."

Two buildings to the east of the facility were being evacuated. No fires have been reported, but multiple emergency vehicles, including ambulances, rushed to the scene.

A Reuters witness said at least three people were seen being taken away from the apparent scene of the blast in ambulances, on Saturday night but the severity of their injuries was not yet known.

According to police radio transmissions, the people inside the facility have been initially told to remain inside as police began their investigation.

#BREAKING: police dogs searching for secondary device; #FDNY confirms 25 injuries; 24 minor 1 serious. pic.twitter.com/K29leIuufC — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) September 18, 2016

Tsi Tsi Mallett, who was driving a car on 23rd Street at the time of the explosion, told Reuters: "It was really loud, it hurt my eardrums. My 10-year-old boy was sat in the back seat of the car, and the explosion blew the back window out."

Neha Jain, 24, who lives in the neighbourhood where the blast took place, told Reuters she was sitting in her room watching a movie when she heard a "huge boom" and "everything shook".

"Pictures on my wall fell, the window curtain came flying as if there was a big gush of wind. Then we could smell smoke. Went downstairs to see what happened and firemen immediately told us to go back."

FDNY reports 26 green tag civilians -- that's 26 minor injuries. The bomb squad continues to search for other devices. #Manhattan #BREAKING — Marc Ambinder (@marcambinder) September 18, 2016

A local journalist, Josh Marshall, said the incident took place in a relatively quiet area with no particular symbolic or political significance.

While it was a major street in Manhattan, it had relatively light foot traffic, he wrote on his blog.

"Because of this I'm not terribly surprised that there seem to be relatively small number of injuries simply because at 8pm or thereabouts there just wouldn't be that many people around."

Marshall also downplayed speculation that it could be an attack on the gay community, following reports that it had taken place in a gay neighbourhood.

"If someone had a beef with the gay community there's nothing symbolic or iconic on that block or really anything particularly interesting at all besides a few barber shops, a deli, a Donkin' Donuts and a pizza place."

Confirmed explosion at 23rd and 6th Manhattan. FDNY and NYPD treating as an IED. — matt blaze (@mattblaze) September 18, 2016

#Explosion outside our apartment at 23rd and 6th in #newyork. Terrified. Hoping everyone is okay. pic.twitter.com/i3q4cG7aWT — N∑H∆ (@nnehajainn) September 18, 2016

Witnesses described hearing a massive noise - "100x louder than thunder," one tweeted.

The smell of gunfire filled the air. People flooded the street from nearby bars and restaurants.

"Louder than any thunder I've ever heard in my life," tweeted Liz Mandel. "Like the sky exploded. Shook the building."

The New York Times reported that the blast had shattered the windows of a five-storey building and sent debris into the street.

Police officers and counterterrorism officers were now searching the streets around the scene to check for additional explosive devices.

The Times quoted Daniel Yount, 34, who said he had been having drinks on the roof of a building nearby when he heard "a very powerful" explosion.

"We felt the shock wave through our bodies," he said.

New York City Police issued a bulletin advising motorists in the area that they should "expect extensive traffic delays and emergency personnel in the area of 23rd Street and 7th Avenue" due to police activity there and asking the public to avoid the area.

Hundreds of people were seen fleeing down the block on a cool early autumn evening, as police cordoned off the area.

- Reuters, AAP