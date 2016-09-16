Ohio police find three bodies after woman calls to say she's been kidnapped

An abducted woman managed to call police while her kidnapper was asleep to come and rescue her. What police found showed she had narrowly escaped death.

The woman's report led to the arrest of Shawn Grate in Ashland, Ohio.

The woman said in a 911 call released by authorities that she had been tied up, but partly freed herself in a bedroom to make the call while her captor was asleep in the same room.

"I've been abducted," the woman said in the call, begging, "Please hurry."

The woman said the man had a stun gun, and she was afraid that if she woke him, he would catch her. She had known him for about a month and a half, she told the dispatcher.

Ashland police said officers found the woman and Grate at a home that was supposed to be unoccupied.

Investigators found the remains of two other people in the house, Chief David Marcelli said.

A decision on additional charges will be made today.

Police confirmed that one of the bodies was that of 43-year-old Stacey Stanley, of Greenwich, Ohio, who had been reported missingon September 8 when she told him that she got a flat tire.

Bruce Wilkinson, pastor and director of Pump House Ministries, which owns the home and one next to it, said the properties had been vacant since March and were in the process of being renovated.

He said they were padlocked and checked weekly.

The coroner hasn't determined Stacey Stanley's cause of death or identified the second body, Ashland police said in a statement.

Grate, 40, also led investigators to a third person's remains at a property near Mansfield in neighbouring Richland County, police said.

Grate confessed that he had killed a woman in June at a house that was destroyed by fire that month, Richland County Prosecutor Bambi Couch Page told the Mansfield News Journal.

Police believe one of those bodies may be Elizabeth Griffith who disappeared on August 16 in Ashland.

Authorities checked the Mansfield-area site and found decomposed remains down a ravine in a wooded area behind the house. The remains weren't immediately identified.

Grate remains jailed on an abduction charge. It was not immediately clear if he has an lawyer.

Record show Grate, who is homeless, has a long criminal record and served time in prison on a burglary charge beginning in 1997.

