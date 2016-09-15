6:52pm Thu 15 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Deadly explosion on Bali tourist ferry

An explosion on a ferry carrying tourists between the Indonesian resort islands of Bali and Lombok has killed up to three people, with initial reports identifying them as Indonesian, Dutch and German nationals.

Tourists on board included Australian, Korean, British, French, and German citizens, according to media.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said no New Zealanders were involved and they have no further comment.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

An injured woman is carried to help at Padang Bai Bali. Photo / Instagram
An injured woman is carried to help at Padang Bai Bali. Photo / Instagram

"Two of them died, 13 were injured," Bali police spokesman Made Sudana told Reuters, adding the explosion happened off the coast of Lombok.

"It seems there was some sort of explosion on the boat, so there was an emergency with the engine."

AP later reported that police on Bali said a German woman was killed and about 20 other people were injured.

Karangasem police chief Bambang Sudarso later said the "Gili Cat 2" fast boat had more than 40 people including crew on board and all the passengers had been evacuated from the boat.

He says the explosion occurred about 200 metres from the port of departure and was preceded by smoke billowing from the engine.

Police are questioning the boat's captain.

Bali and neighbouring Lombok are two of Indonesia's most popular holiday destinations.

-AAP

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 15 Sep 2016 18:53:11 Processing Time: 68ms