Deadly explosion on Bali tourist ferry

An explosion on a ferry carrying tourists between the Indonesian resort islands of Bali and Lombok has killed up to three people, with initial reports identifying them as Indonesian, Dutch and German nationals.

Tourists on board included Australian, Korean, British, French, and German citizens, according to media.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said no New Zealanders were involved and they have no further comment.

"Two of them died, 13 were injured," Bali police spokesman Made Sudana told Reuters, adding the explosion happened off the coast of Lombok.

"It seems there was some sort of explosion on the boat, so there was an emergency with the engine."

AP later reported that police on Bali said a German woman was killed and about 20 other people were injured.

Karangasem police chief Bambang Sudarso later said the "Gili Cat 2" fast boat had more than 40 people including crew on board and all the passengers had been evacuated from the boat.

He says the explosion occurred about 200 metres from the port of departure and was preceded by smoke billowing from the engine.

Police are questioning the boat's captain.

Bali and neighbouring Lombok are two of Indonesia's most popular holiday destinations.

-AAP