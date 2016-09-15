Two women crushed to death on road slated for removal

The level crossing where two women were crushed when their car was hit by an express train had been considered a high priority for removal by Victoria's road authority.

Lines have reopened as investigations continue into how the two women in their 70s were killed when their car was crushed by a Melbourne train and pushed 100 metres into a station platform.

The fatal collision - which occurred just before 4pm on Wednesday - closed the Belgrave line and Union Road level crossing in Surrey Hills until late into the night.

A VicRoads report in 2014 listed the Union Road level crossing among 22 that should be removed as a "high priority".

But despite the road authority's analysis, the crossing isn't on the state government's list of 50 level crossings to be scrapped.

VicRoads' main concern was that the road serves as a significant bus route.

The report also recorded eight near misses at the intersection in the decade to 2012 involving six vehicles and two pedestrians.

The government's list of 50 crossings "is a political list ... it's not always a list of the most needed", Opposition Leader Matthew Guy told reporters on Thursday.

Premier Daniel Andrews hasn't ruled out adding the Union Road crossing to the list.

"We have a program which we took to the election - we're now getting on and getting rid of those 50 level crossings," he told reporters.

"Of course if we can do more then we will."

The premier said any announcement about future priorities would be made at a later date.

"Today is not a day for that," he said.

"In the first instance our thoughts are with not only the families that have been affected by this terrible tragedy but the members of the emergency services and of course the train driver."

A Metro Trains spokeswoman on Thursday said the company's thoughts too were with the victims' families.

The train driver was being offered support, she told AAP.