Ohio boy from shocking heroin overdose photos finds a new home

Ohio police released the graphic photo of a couple overdosing on heroin with a four-year-old boy in the car. Photo / East Liverpool Police department
A 4-year-old Ohio boy pictured in police photos in the back seat of a car while his grandmother and her boyfriend were slumped over from a drug overdose is moving in with other relatives.

Columbiana County Juvenile Court administrator Dane Walton tells The Associated Press that the boy's great uncle and great aunt in South Carolina petitioned the court for custody, which was granted Monday by a judge.

The boy's grandmother and her boyfriend were pictured slumped over from a drug overdose. Photo / East Liverpool Police department
Walton says the grandmother, Rhonda Pasek, was granted custody of the boy six weeks ago. Walton says the judge's report shows that at the time there was "no evidence brought forward" of any drug issues with Pasek.

Pasek is being held on a child endangerment charge. Her boyfriend, James Acord, pleaded guilty to child endangerment and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

-AP

