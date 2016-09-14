Monster typhoon bears down on Taiwan, China

Massive Super Typhoon Meranti is bearing down on Taiwan and mainland China - expected to bring heavy rains and gusts of up to 360km/h.

CNN reported that it has grown to a monster Category 5, barrelling towards the southern tip of Taiwan.





Wind coming in sudden violent gusts in Kenting, sheltered by mountain behind hotel to north super #typhoon #Meranti pic.twitter.com/d1l2U355KK — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) September 13, 2016



It's the strongest storm in the world since Super Typhoon Haiyan destroyed areas of the Philippines in 2013. Haiyan left more than 6000 people dead.

Southern Taiwan, which is expected to face winds greater than 120km/h tonight NZT, hasn't been hit by such a major typhoon since 1959.

The International Business Times reports the storm is wider than the nation, which is only about 370km-long.

"This puts Meranti in the elite pantheon of the deepest tropical cyclones ever recorded anywhere on Earth," Jeff Masters wrote for Weather Underground.

Continued below.

Related Content Men connected with Northland meth bust named Cartoon: Crime on the rise Political Roundup: Politicians are failing on housing

The Weather Channel reported that schools and offices in several municipalities in southern Taiwan and some eastern areas would be closed today. Those include Kaohsiung City and Pingtung, Hualien, Taitung and Penghu counties.

Flight and train schedules were cancelled as the first rain bands arrived in the country today and a thousand households reported power outages.

Meranti is expected to strike Hong Kong and mainland China with winds around 210km/h, or the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane.

The International Business Times reports that global warming has fuelled the destructive power of tropical cyclones in east and southeast Asia in recent years, according to a study from the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre in the US and the Japan Meteorological Agency.

- Herald Online