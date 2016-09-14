2:50pm Wed 14 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Monster typhoon bears down on Taiwan, China

Super Typhoon Meranti. Photo / Twitter, MeteoNetwork
Super Typhoon Meranti. Photo / Twitter, MeteoNetwork

Massive Super Typhoon Meranti is bearing down on Taiwan and mainland China - expected to bring heavy rains and gusts of up to 360km/h.

CNN reported that it has grown to a monster Category 5, barrelling towards the southern tip of Taiwan.





It's the strongest storm in the world since Super Typhoon Haiyan destroyed areas of the Philippines in 2013. Haiyan left more than 6000 people dead.

Southern Taiwan, which is expected to face winds greater than 120km/h tonight NZT, hasn't been hit by such a major typhoon since 1959.

The International Business Times reports the storm is wider than the nation, which is only about 370km-long.

"This puts Meranti in the elite pantheon of the deepest tropical cyclones ever recorded anywhere on Earth," Jeff Masters wrote for Weather Underground.

Continued below.

Related Content

The Weather Channel reported that schools and offices in several municipalities in southern Taiwan and some eastern areas would be closed today. Those include Kaohsiung City and Pingtung, Hualien, Taitung and Penghu counties.

Flight and train schedules were cancelled as the first rain bands arrived in the country today and a thousand households reported power outages.

Meranti is expected to strike Hong Kong and mainland China with winds around 210km/h, or the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane.

The International Business Times reports that global warming has fuelled the destructive power of tropical cyclones in east and southeast Asia in recent years, according to a study from the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre in the US and the Japan Meteorological Agency.

- Herald Online

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 14 Sep 2016 14:50:56 Processing Time: 52ms