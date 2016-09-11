British stag party stirs outrage by bringing sex doll to Ground Zero on eve of 9/11 anniversary

A British stag do has angered New Yorkers by taking selfies with a blow up sex doll at the Ground Zero memorial to the victims of 9/11.

With America preparing to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attack, the group embarked on their tasteless stunt.

The terrorist outrage claimed 2,996 lives including 67 Britons. Of those who died, 2,606, were in the World Trade Centre's twin towers.

The names of those who perished are etched into bronze parapets by the commemorative reflecting pool, a matter of feet from where the group started taking their pictures.

According to Mail Online one man, who said he knew the party, said that three of the party worked at a bank in New York. One of the "revellers" said they were just enjoying a bachelor party.

The men, who said they were from London, were confronted by a police officer and asked to leave the area.





Others in the area were outraged including Rosanne Hughes, 61 from New Jersey, whose husband Thomas was among those who died.

"I'm speechless. I don't even have any words for that - that's a disgrace," she said. "That is sacred ground, I lost my husband and I don't even know what to say - it's disgusting.

"We hear things like this and I honestly think it's disgraceful to take selfies of anybody there laughing and smiling when they haven't lived the life we've lived for 15 years and the people we've lost.

"Even though it's been 15 years every year is difficult and seeing things like this is heartbreaking."

Others were more forthright, with one writer dismissing them as "British scum bags".

A local Fox News channel accused the men of showing blatant disrespect, while the New York Daily News dismissed them as "boneheaded bachelors."

Michael Frazier, spokesman for the 9/11 memorial added: "At any time this would be enraging and offensive, we are days away from commemorating the 15th anniversary of 9/11 - this is disgusting. I have never seen anything like this or expect to see anything like this - not even remotely close."

- Daily Telegraph UK