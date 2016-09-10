8:20am Sat 10 September
Texas mattress company's September 11 advertisement sparks outrage

The owner of mattress company in Texas has apologised for a "tasteless" advertisement promoting a 9/11 anniversary sale featuring a woman screaming as two towers of mattresses fall to the ground.

Miracle Mattress owner Mike Bonanno apologised Friday, saying the online ad was produced without his knowledge by employees in San Antonio.

The video shows two men asking a woman about a "Twin Towers" sale. She opens her arms, pushing both men backward into two stacks of mattresses, knocking them over. She says: "We'll never forget."

Bonanno says those employees will be held accountable. He didn't elaborate.

Wal-Mart this week said a display of Coke cans stacked to look like the World Trade Center wasn't meant to be disrespectful and has been removed from a store in Florida.

- AP

