Ex-Playboy model on the run from Bosnia jail sentence

A former Playboy model has gone on the run after she was sentenced to jail in Bosnia for laying a honey trap in the attempted murder of a gangster, a court said.

Former "Miss Bosnia" Slobodanka Tosic, 30, was convicted in March for arranging a date with local mafia boss Djordje Zdrale in 2006 and betraying him to his arch-rival Darko Elez, who then attempted to have him killed.

Zdrale was wounded in the assassination attempt but managed to escape.

In July an appeals chamber upheld a two-and-a-half year sentence for Tosic, who had been staying at her parents' house near Sarajevo with restrictions on her movement.

But she has not come forward to serve her sentence.

"Upon a demand of the State Court of Bosnia-Hercegovina an Interpol arrest warrant was issued for Slobodanka Tosic," a spokesman for the tribunal that issued her sentence told AFP.

The spokesman did not elaborate on why the court took so long to request the warrant, but it is believed the police were trying to find Tosic in Bosnia first.

The model was awarded the "Miss Bosnia" title when she was 19.

She appeared on the cover of Serbian Playboy in 2008 after moving to the neighbouring country and was declared "girl of the month", according to the magazine's then editor-in-chief.

Tosic was proven to have belonged to Elez's crime syndicate, described by prosecutors as "one of the largest groups of organised crime" in Bosnia.

It was smashed in a major police operation in September 2012.

A total of 32 people, including Elez, were charged with a number of gangland murders and raids on cash delivery services.

Elez was jailed in Serbia for nine years after being convicted of involvement in organised crime.

- AFP