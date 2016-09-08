Five-year-old Australian boy dies after falling down stairs at school

A 5-year-old boy, known as Sufi, has died after falling down two concrete stairs at his primary school.

Sufi was critically injured after falling on the external steps of Wodonga South Primary School in Victoria's north at about 4.30pm on Tuesday.

The boy was treated by paramedics at the scene, but suffered a cardiac arrest after being taken to Albury Base Hospital in NSW, but died shortly afterwards, reportedly of a head injury.

Police are satisfied the death of the five-year-old Sufi is a "tragic accident" and is not treating the incident as suspicious.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Simfendorfer said police were still investigating.

"The exact circumstances of what he was doing before and during the incident that led to his death are still under investigation," he told the Seven Network.

He said Sufi was from a large devout Muslim family that had been left "extremely devastated", they had moved to Wodonga from Ballarat earlier this year.

Principal Clint Eckhardt described the incident as a "tragic accident".

"This news has had a profound impact ... and I know that our community will band together and support each other throughout this time," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the school would offer support to anyone needing it over coming days.

The 5-year-old was described as happy and healthy with no prior medical conditions.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

