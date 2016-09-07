Chien Hoang was murdered after responding to a text message from a friend

By Olivia Lambert of news.com.au

Chien Hoang received a text message from his friend that ended up deadly.

It was 2011 and Hoang had been living in Melbourne for about two years.

He moved in with his girlfriend in 2010 and he was making a life for himself after moving to Australia from Vietnam.

But he had a streak of jealousy and, in early June 2011, he began thinking his girlfriend was having an affair with another man, Minh Thao Nguyen.

On June 12 that same year, Hoang received a deadly text message that resulted in his murder.

On Saturday, June 11 about 11.30pm, Nguyen and his friends showed up at the Bubble nightclub, a hotspot down a dark alley near King Street, one of Melbourne's most notorious party strips.

About three hours later, Mr Hoang's phone buzzed and he had a text from a friend who told him Mr Nguyen was at the club and was looking for trouble.

"He asked about you ... I am swearing/abusing him," the text read.

Hoang decided to go to the club to confront Nguyen.

According to a report from the Coroners Court of Victoria, 15 minutes after receiving the text, Hoang went to a United petrol station and bought a screw driver.

He then went to Bubble nightclub just before 3am.

Nguyen and his group of friends decided the leave the club but Mr Hoang slapped one of the friends in the face and pulled out his screw driver, the coroners report said.

Nguyen then brandished a knife and lunged himself at Hoang and drove it into the side of his neck.

Hoang suffered from three stab wounds and he dropped to the ground while holding his neck.

Police and ambulance officers rushed to the scene and he was taken to hospital.

An emergency surgery was performed on him but he couldn't pull through and died almost exactly 12 hours after receiving the text message from his friend.

The Coroner's report said blood plasma samples taken from Hoang before he died had traces of a number of drugs, including amphetamine and methamphetamine. There was no alcohol detected.

- news.com.au