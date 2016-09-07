Woman woke to invader licking her bottom

A man who licked the bottom of a young woman after letting himself into her Sydney home has been sentenced to at least two years in jail.

Joseph Taouk had a sex aid and two Viagra tablets on him when he was arrested hours after assaulting the young woman whose house he had let himself into in February, 2015.

The woman was sleeping in a T-shirt and short pyjama shorts at her Potts Point family home when she was awoken by Taouk's assault at around 3.30am.

Through the dim street light filtering into her room, she saw the outline of a man kneeling next to her bed.

She thought it was her boyfriend but after 20 seconds or so realised it was not him.

She slid her hand across their bed and when she felt him still next to her, grabbed his arm, dug her fingernails in and whispered: "Someone is there."

Her boyfriend then yelled "What the f...., who are you?" and Taouk replied: "Sorry, sorry I thought this was the boarding house. The front door was open."

The boyfriend then took Taouk to the front door and returned to find his girlfriend sobbing.

Taouk had left her feeling scared, terrified and physically sick but she didn't want to tell police.

However, she did tell her stepfather, who took her to Kings Cross police the next day.

Hours later, police found a "nervous and sweating" Taouk walking around the area.

He denied any involvement in the February 9 assault.

But DNA tests on the woman's pyjama shorts told a different story.

The tests showed the presence of his DNA was more than 100 billion times more likely than that of an unknown person.

Taouk, 34, was arrested on March 17 at his parents' home and proclaimed surprise at the DNA result.

But in November 2015 he pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse without consent and aggravated entry of a dwelling.

With time already served, Taouk will be eligible for release in March.