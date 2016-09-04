Dame Lowell Goddard snubs showdown with MPs after resigning from UK child sex abuse inquiry

The judge who dramatically quit as chairman of a £100 million (NZ$182 million) child sex abuse inquiry will not meet MPs to explain her resignation.

New Zealander Dame Lowell Goddard will submit a written report after efforts by the Home Affairs Select Committee to make her appear in person failed.

Her departure from the £500,000-a-year (NZ$911,000) role last month, having lost the confidence of senior staff, cast the independent inquiry into chaos.

Asked if she would attend Wednesday's session of the committee alongside new Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Dame Lowell, 67, said from Wellington, New Zealand: "I don't anticipate it, no."

The inquiry, which is examining allegations of abuse by the late Labour peer Lord Janner as part of its remit, is now chaired by Professor Alexis Jay. She previously carried out a child sexual exploitation inquiry in Rotherham.

