'I love you more than words can describe': Bindi Irwin's tribute to 'my hero'

Ten years since the death of the Crocodile Hunter, Bindi Irwin has shared a gorgeous photo of her and Steve Irwin in a Father's Day salute to her Dad.

"You'll be my hero for my entire existence. I love you more than words can describe," the 18-year-old posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, adding a picture of her, barely a toddler, being held aloft in one hand by her proud Dad.

It's a decade since Irwin died on September 4, 2006, after being struck by a deadly stingray barb while filming for one of his many TV shows off Port Douglas in North Queensland, and left a family, a nation, and the world in shock.

Bindi and Irwin's son, Robert, who were just eight and two years old respectively when the famous father died, have worked tirelessly alongside Irwin's wife Terri since to honour their father's wildlife warrior legacy.

Meanwhile, in a letter from beyond the grave last week, Steve Irwin displayed his own love for, and the importance of, family when a poignant letter to his own parents, written at the age of 32, was rediscovered.

"I'm finally staring to figure it out," he wrote in the latter to his parents Lyn and Bob, which will be published at the start of his father's memoir, The Last Crocodile Hunter: A Father and Son Legacy, to be released in October.

An Australia Zoo spokesman said Terri, Bindi and Robert will not be at Australia Zoo - Steve Irwin's proudest creation - today, preferring to spend the day privately.

