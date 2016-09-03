Gold Coast mother accused of horrific abuse

By Alexandria Utting

Warning: Distressing content.

A Gold Coast mother has been accused of tying up her nine-year-old daughter, dressing the child in a "Playboy" outfit and allowing men to rape her.

The shocking allegations include the youngster waking up wearing bunny ears and a short black dress and being forced to perform oral sex on her mother's friend.

Police are expected to tell the Southport Magistrates Court the 37-year-old mother at one time had sex with two men in front of her daughter before the child went to bed.

When the girl woke, a man was having sex with her as her mother held her down.

When the child told them to stop, she was given a drink by her mother which caused her to feel "woozy" and fall asleep, it will be alleged.

The mother is accused of allowing her friends to rape the girl on several occasions at her home between May 2014 and May 2015.

Police will also allege the woman performed oral sex on the child, including during one shocking ordeal when the girl allegedly woke up in the dark on her hands and knees in the garage of the family home and described "multiple sets of hands touching her".

The girl allegedly tried to get away but a man told her she would be shot if she left.

She was allegedly raped and woke tied up on the floor.

It will be alleged at one stage during the 12-months the girl lived with her mother while her father was in prison she was tied to the corners of her bed and left for more than 12 hours without food or water.

The mother allegedly told the child, "Don't be naughty again" when she was untied.

The allegations came to light last month after the child told a psychologist about the incidents.

The mother is facing 17 offences, including rape, torture, deprivation of liberty and indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The woman cried throughout her appearance in court yesterday.

Dave Garratt of Howden Saggers Lawyers applied for an adjournment until Tuesday, when the woman is expected to apply for bail.

- Gold Coast Bulletin

- news.com.au