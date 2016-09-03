TV couple Som and Krystin Lisaius drugged baby with cocaine while breast feeding

By staff reporters

A married former television couple have pleaded guilty to endangering their baby after she was found to have cocaine in her system.

Krystin Lisaius and husband Somchai Lisaius's fourth-month-old daughter ingested the drug through her mum's breast milk.

The Tucson Weekly reports that the pair face two years in prison. Sentencing is set for October 3.

She was taken to hospital on May 15 after her eyes "were rolling into the back of her head" while she was being breast fed.

The couple refused to allow a blood test on the baby but eventually urine tests and a toxicology screening showed she had cocaine in her system.

Krystin Lisaius initially denied using cocaine but later admitted that she had snorted the drug while hosting a party on May 14.

She confessed that she didn't think her daughter would be harmed if she waited 12 hours after taking the drug to feed the baby, the Tucson Weekly reported.

On May 16 police found 1.59 grams of cocaine and a scale inside their home.

The pair currently have limited access to their child.

Somchai Lisaius, is a former crime reporter for KOLD News 13, and his wife is a former KGUN 9 reporter in Tuscon, Arizona.

Krystin Lisaius had previously competed in the Miss Arizona USA competition, as the Miss Southern Arizona USA.

According to the Tucson Weekly, Som Lisaius has been terminated from employment with KOLD-TV.

- news.com.au