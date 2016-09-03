Police called after massive pig goes on the run in Suffolk

By Mark Molloy

A pig on the loose stunned motorists after the massive animal escaped from its home in Suffolk.

The pet pig named Pog was spotted wandering in the middle of a road in Ipswich.

Sharon Wootten, 44, who was delivering catalogues to homes in the residential street, admitted she was shocked by the sight of the pig on the loose.

"I stopped the car and took a photo, and then I got out and spoke to Pog's owner," she told the BBC.

"I believe Pog just broke out and fancied an evening stroll. She's quite big - almost waist height on me, about two and a half feet.

"She was very happy, she wasn't going home any time soon. But she was under control, the owner was very very good."

There's a 'Pigs Gone Wild' trail with painted pigs in Ipswich. THIS IS A REAL PIG GONE WILD. pic.twitter.com/9sls4I6YpA — Ellen Wootten (@ellewoot) September 1, 2016

Police received a call about the runaway pig, but thankfully it was caught just before they arrived.

Sgt Ali Livingstone explained: "It's true! It really did happen! Looks friendly though.

"It was in East Ipswich. Safely back with the owner now.

"Don't know where it lives as they caught it before we arrived but it must be a big house... It's HUGE!"

The Ipswich Star reports that the pig previously made headlines after being pictured sleeping in photos taken of a house up for sale.

His escape comes as the town held a Pigs Gone Wild interactive art trail.

- Daily Telegraph UK